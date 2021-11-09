The fundamental problem, the critique goes, is Facebook’s business model. The platform, whose parent company is now officially known as Meta, “engages” users, who join for free, and gathers personal data through their interaction with the platform. Then it sells advertisers the opportunity to target users via algorithms built from that data: $28.2 billion worth of ads in the third quarter of this year, or a bit less than $15 for each of its 1.93 billion daily users.