Republican senators last week blocked another big voting rights bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This one should have been even less controversial than the ones before it; the legislation would have fixed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a law that for decades protected minority communities from discrimination at the ballot box. The Supreme Court in 2013 hobbled the law, declaring that Congress must update the policy for it to once again apply. Congressional Republicans, who overwhelmingly supported the law as recently as 2006, refused. Only a single Republican senator — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — voted with Senate Democrats seeking to patch it.