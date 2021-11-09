In December, for example, Biden will convene his Summit for Democracy, gathering democratic countries to take on the threat to democracy posed by the spread of authoritarianism. But surely any response to authoritarianism would focus on climate-caused dislocation, which already displaced an average of more than 21 million people each year between 2008 and 2016. An estimated 143 million people from vulnerable countries in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Latin America will be forced to move by the middle of the century. That will undoubtedly test the resilience of democracies in those regions. And while most of this movement is likely to be internal, the flood of immigrants to Europe and the United States already has strengthened xenophobic sentiment — a boon to would-be authoritarians in those regions.