Opponents also challenged the decision to issue an emergency standard, which meant OSHA didn’t have to go through the usual notice-and-comment period. The courts have blocked most of OSHA’s previous emergency standards. But the highly contagious delta variant isn’t a false or exaggerated emergency; it is a clear and present danger. More than 1,000 people are dying everyday from covid-19, including many infected in the workplace. OSHA conservatively estimated its new rule would prevent more than 6,500 deaths and 250,000 hospitalizations. A long notice-and-comment period would have cost thousands of lives. If the pandemic isn’t an emergency, it’s hard to say what would be.