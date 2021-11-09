He took what he learned into his next project, which he shrouded in secrecy worthy of a Facebook algorithm. The mirror project had made him adept at highly precise metal casting. He could make perfect tiny letters and even tinier punctuation marks, hundreds and hundreds of them, enough to spell out every page of the Bible, given that these durable letters could be reused almost infinitely. By borrowing open-source technology from the wine industry to make a press, and exploiting the intellectual property of Chinese paper makers, Gutenberg printed more than 50 Bibles in roughly the time a room full of monks required to produce a single hand-scribed copy.
The original social medium was born.
Unlike Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Gutenberg never managed to cash in on his platform. His little Rhine River town of Mainz was too small, with too few readers of Latin to buy all his beautiful Bibles. Only when printing spread to the great merchant hubs of Venice and Amsterdam did the social network of the literate begin to scale.
What the two men share, however, is the decidedly mixed legacy of a communications pioneer. Facebook is under attack — quite deservedly — as a source of anxiety, a nest of conspiracies, a wedge of divisions and a mess of disinformation. The same could all be said of Gutenberg’s movable type. As long as an abbey full of monks was necessary to produce a single Bible, access to Scripture could be highly regulated and carefully controlled. Moveable type empowered the good book’s spread. Readers demanded Scripture in languages they could understand. And along came the chaos of the Protestant Reformation.
Talk about partisan division! Europe erupted into a bloody century of religious wars, Catholics versus Protestants. Social media platforms today are tainted by “flaming” and “roasting,” but the outbursts are nothing compared to the actual bonfires in which post-Gutenberg partisans immolated their enemies. Thomas Cranmer, for example, composed much of the ineffably beautiful Book of Common Prayer for the breakaway Anglican Church headed by Henry VIII. In 1556, Henry’s daughter, Mary Tudor, had Cranmer burned at the stake during her bloody attempt to switch England back to the Pope’s side.
Millions died during the conflicts. Priceless treasures were destroyed. Shakespeare lamented the “bare ruin’d choirs” of looted churches and sacked monasteries, comparing them to winter trees bereft of singing birds.
The lesson, which we are relearning now, is that better communication does not magically improve human nature. The ability to reach more people, in more places, more quickly and more accessibly, may only speed the formation of rival groups and the dispersion of polarizing propaganda. Most technology has little moral meaning apart from the use it is put to and the character of its users.
Ultimately, what Mark Twain wrote of Gutenberg’s creation will probably also prove true of Zuckerberg’s: It will amplify that which is already in us as a species, and thereby put us more squarely face to face with our responsibility to improve.
“All the world acknowledges that the invention of Gutenberg is the greatest event that secular history has recorded,” Twain declared nearly 500 years after the fact. His “achievement created a new and wonderful earth, but at the same time also a new hell. … It found truth astir on earth and gave it wings; but untruth also was abroad, and it was supplied with a double pair of wings.
“Science was found lurking in corners, much prosecuted; Gutenberg's invention gave it freedom … It became the founder and protector of human liberty, and yet it made despotism possible where formerly it was impossible.
“What the world is to-day, good and bad, it owes to Gutenberg,” Twain summed up. Today, Twain might add in Zuckerberg and his fellow moguls. From the Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS research to the organization of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, what we are today, good and bad, we increasingly owe to social media.
There is one difference: Unlike Gutenberg, Zuckerberg is around to witness the fallout — and perhaps to shift the balance away from the bad and toward the good, where the good is measured by values other than profit.