He took what he learned into his next project, which he shrouded in secrecy worthy of a Facebook algorithm. The mirror project had made him adept at highly precise metal casting. He could make perfect tiny letters and even tinier punctuation marks, hundreds and hundreds of them, enough to spell out every page of the Bible, given that these durable letters could be reused almost infinitely. By borrowing open-source technology from the wine industry to make a press, and exploiting the intellectual property of Chinese paper makers, Gutenberg printed more than 50 Bibles in roughly the time a room full of monks required to produce a single hand-scribed copy.