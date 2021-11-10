Unfortunately, there are signs that Mr. Biden’s administration will not meet the expectations he raised. Under Mr. Sissi, Cairo continues to stifle freedom of expression, restrict civil society organizations, detain thousands of political prisoners and practice torture, all in the name of fighting “terrorism.” Yet on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood next to Mr. Sissi’s foreign minister in Washington and extolled the United States’ “strong” and “expanding” relationship with Egypt. Mr. Blinken took the opportunity to decry Iran’s detention of U.S. citizens, a sin of which Egypt itself has been guilty in 18 recent cases — though as of 2021 it had released them, except for one, Mustafa Kassem, who died in custody. The secretary welcomed Egypt’s ballyhooed but mostly cosmetic “human rights strategy,” whose name oddly implies that the systematic violations are unsanctioned and not the result of Egypt’s own official policies. Mr. Sissi recently lifted a state of emergency — then quickly had it mostly reinstated by the parliament he dominates.