This is especially true when it comes to advocacy and lobbying in state legislatures. Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund tells me, “The business community has demonstrated its willingness to donate money, but with few exceptions, not the courage to use its voice to speak out against state voter suppression laws that threaten our democracy.” She adds: “At this perilous moment in our country, we need the philanthropy of the business community to be accompanied by the clear and unequivocal voice of business leaders at key moments when their influence is most needed.”