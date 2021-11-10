Let’s also stipulate that in the 6th Congressional District, Rep. Ben Cline (R) will win reelection. The Valley has been friendly to Republicans for years, and there is no reason to expect that will change, even after redistricting.
And let’s not forget those other shoo-ins for 2022: Democratic Reps. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, Don McEachin, Don Beyer and Gerald E. Connolly.
It’s probably fair to place 10th District Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) near the winner’s circle. And there’s a good case for 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman (R) to be there, too. It’s more of a stretch to include 5th District Rep. Bob Good (R). Redistricting is his biggest concern, and if the Virginia Supreme Court redraws the 5th to include suburban portions of the Richmond metro, then Good’s brand of Trumpish populism may fall flat.
More precarious still is 2nd District Rep. Elaine Luria (D). Though Luria’s Hampton Roads district has elected her twice, its vote-rich Virginia Beach anchor went for Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor on Nov. 2 — a change from 2017, when Democrat Ralph Northam won there. This change doesn’t necessarily spell doom for Luria. Republicans must first get through a crowded primary, which could become messy before it’s over.
The big unknown is redistricting. The Virginia Supreme Court may need to add voters to the 2nd District – possibly taking them from the 1st District. New voters always pose a risk to incumbents. Adding several thousand new voters to the 2nd could make what has long been one of Virginia’s more competitive districts even more so.
And then we come to the 7th District and its incumbent, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D).
It’s no secret the GOP feels Spanberger is particularly vulnerable this year, a feeling that grew stronger with the Nov. 2 election results.
The 2021 gubernatorial numbers in the 7th’s current population centers — suburban Chesterfield and Henrico Counties — showed a shift from the Democrats to the GOP. Chesterfield changed its partisan stripes outright: Youngkin returned the longtime GOP stronghold to the red column on Nov. 2 after Ralph Northam won it narrowly in 2017.
There is a full slate of candidates already signed up to run for the 7th District GOP nomination, and more are likely to come — including, possibly, self-described “Trump in heels” Sen. Amanda F. Chase.
Though a Chase candidacy would be a huge boost to Spanberger, the wildest of wild cards for all the candidates is what the 7th District looks like when the Virginia Supreme Court finishes redrawing it.
The current 7th District has a slight surplus of residents, which means it is a ripe source of people to help balance the population loss in the neighboring 5th.
The other wild card? Spanberger won’t have former president Donald Trump to kick around anymore.
Trump-averse suburban voters in Chesterfield and Henrico gave Spanberger the votes she needed to win in 2018 and 2020, overcoming the strong GOP vote in the 7th’s more rural counties. Without Trump to drive them away, it looks like the Richmond suburbs may be more willing to back a Republican.
Add those two big unknowns together — no Trump and perhaps very different district borders — and the 7th becomes the most compelling race in Virginia. And it also could be where control of the House of Representatives is decided.