Actually, no. Billionaires are on a collision course with the rest of us. Survey after survey shows a solid majority of Americans believe that the rich in general and billionaires in particular are not paying their fair share. We’re not wrong. More than a quarter of the $600 billion “tax gap” — that is, the amount of money legally owed under current law but not paid each year — is shirked by the richest 1 percent. That’s unlikely to change soon: Republicans kiboshed efforts to buttress IRS funding so the agency could go after wealthy tax cheats. Meanwhile, wealthy investors such as Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger (perhaps now better known for a nearly windowless dorm he designed for the University of California at Santa Barbara) insisted when asked about wealth taxes in 2019 that “a lot of civilizations work very well with low taxes on the rich.”