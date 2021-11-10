That allegation is the latest skirmish in a 2017 suit filed by Democratic consulting group Democracy Partners and others over the infiltration of their ranks in 2016 by Project Veritas operatives. Project Veritas Action — a sister arm of Project Veritas — released a series of videos based on the sting, leading two Democratic consultants to leave their positions.
As the opposing sides approach a December trial, they are contesting what information and terminology may be used in front of a jury. In late October, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled that, for the purposes of this case, Project Veritas’s opponents could call the group a “political spying operation,” though he also stated that Project Veritas was free to portray its work as “newsgathering by investigative journalists.”
On Oct. 28, Project Veritas filed a motion to preclude Democracy Partners from introducing an exhibit that it described as an “e-mail conversation between James O’Keefe and a Project Veritas staff member regarding [REDACTED].” The email was produced during discovery and carries the name of Robert Creamer, one of the plaintiffs in the case. “The proposed exhibit has nothing to do with the news investigation at issue in this case and was only produced because it bears the name 'Creamer’ in it,” reads the motion to preclude the document.
Democracy Partners on Monday responded to Project Veritas’s attempt to keep the email out of the proceedings. Here’s the key portion of the filing:
Defendants have filed, under seal, a motion in limine (Dkt. No. 128] to preclude Plaintiffs from introducing their proposed Exhibit 121. A copy of Plaintiffs’ Exhibit 121 was filed by Defendants under seal. Dkt. No. 115-1.Exhibit 121 is an email from Project Veritas founder and president James O’Keefe to a recipient with a Project Veritas email address (whose name is redacted), suggesting that Project Veritas should approach its donors and “ask for their input” as to when Project Veritas should post certain of its videos, stories, evidently including the one that is the subject of this lawsuit (“on the subject of Creamer”). O’Keefe goes on to state that, “by giving them [donors] the option of getting their input you will succeed in your development role.”The sole purpose for which Plaintiffs would introduce this document is to show that Project Veritas is not a legitimate news organization. Real news organizations — whether Fox News, the New York Times or any other recognized media outlet — do not go to their donors, or advertisers, and ask for their “input” on when stories should be run.
The sections in boldface were covered in black block in the filing but weren’t properly redacted.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Erik Wemple Blog sent the almost-redacted text to counsel for Democracy Partners and requested further information regarding the email.
Hours later, we got word from Project Veritas that it had filed an emergency, unopposed motion to strike and seal the exhibit. The motion made reference to the snafu pertaining to redaction and expressed concern about the consequences: “Because Plaintiffs’ unredacted Opposition only quoted from the sealed exhibit language that Plaintiffs believe fit their mischaracterization of Project Veritas, the Washington Post reporter who read Plaintiffs’ improperly unredacted Opposition appears to have formed an erroneous belief about the import or meaning of the sealed proposed trial exhibit,” notes the motion. “Accordingly, the Project Veritas Parties reasonably fear they may soon see a false and misleading Washington Post article as a result of Plaintiffs’ failure to actually redact the language they quoted from the sealed exhibit.” (Joseph Sandler, an attorney representing Democracy Partners, told us in an email that the incomplete redaction was an “inadvertent mistake on my part.”)
The Erik Wemple Blog, furthermore, received an email from Charles Short of Calli Law LLC, which is representing Project Veritas. “The text he failed to redact is a misleading piece of lawyer advocacy that selectively edits language from the judicially sealed exhibit,” wrote Short. “We hope that you do not rely on Plaintiffs’ misleading unredacted filing in writing an article. Particularly given that it relates to a sealed exhibit.”
We asked Short and a Project Veritas spokesperson to furnish the critical omissions that would clear up this “misleading piece of lawyer advocacy.” A spokesperson responded, “I understand our attorneys have already contacted you. Why are you contacting us?”
As discussed in our previous post on this case, Project Veritas operatives are accused in the plaintiff’s complaint of having secured access to Democracy Partners and gathered videotape of their conversations by lying about their identities. They also made a donation of $20,000 to Creamer’s work as part of the operation. Such tactics notwithstanding, lawyers for Project Veritas insist that the group practices journalism — and should benefit from the industry’s First Amendment protections. “When unorthodox journalists step in to demonstrate abuses in America’s asylums — like Nellie Bly did — or go undercover to show corruption in the American political process — like James O’Keefe does — the First Amendment must offer a serious defense against frivolous lawsuits designed to chill it,” argued Project Veritas in a previous filing in this case.
O’Keefe is making a similar argument in an unrelated legal drama that came to light last week. The FBI executed a search of O’Keefe’s Mamaroneck, N.Y., apartment on Saturday as part of an investigation into a diary kept by Ashley Biden, daughter of President Biden. The diary was reported stolen and portions of it appeared on a conservative website before last year’s presidential election. In a video released Friday, O’Keefe said “tipsters” approached Project Veritas late last year regarding the diary and said it had been “abandoned” in a room. O’Keefe said his outfit couldn’t authenticate the diary, decided not to publish it and attempted to return the diary to an attorney representing Ashley Biden, who “refused to authenticate it.” Ultimately, O’Keefe said, Project Veritas handed it over to “law enforcement to ensure it could be returned to its rightful owner.”
“Our efforts were the stuff of responsible, ethical journalism, and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step,” said O’Keefe in the video. “However, it appears journalism itself may be on trial.” Journalism, however, entails transparency; we’ll await O’Keefe’s release of the email at issue.