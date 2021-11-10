One of the reasons he ran for Congress, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) told me, was as a response to its declining share of former service members. “We’re at a record low in terms of veterans in Congress,” he said. “I think that is a big part of explaining the record amount of dysfunction. I really do.” When 70 to 80 percent of members had been in the military, he said, “you just had that commonality of service.”