It’s true that, typically, the photographer who captures an image owns the creative work represented in it, barring some other agreement. If you are photographed in public, legal restrictions may limit how the image is used, but the photographer owns it. Even when you hire a photographer for portraits, you may receive prints or digital files, but the photographer retains ownership of the work that resulted in them. In this case, the photographer’s creative work would have passed into the public domain, making it freely accessible. But Harvard possesses the physical daguerreotypes of Renty and Delia Taylor and therefore can distribute or license them for use, and charge for the service. An initial court decision sided with the school in March, before an appeal brought the case to the state Supreme Court.