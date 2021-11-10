These are only a few abuses and a few abusers among many. The law in question may seem esoteric, or even confusing: Where exactly is the line between the personal and the professional, or the professional and the political, for prominent public figures? Yet little about this case is in the eye of the beholder. These violations were flagrant and willful, occurring even after warnings from ethics attorneys. Ms. Conway, when asked about her transgressions in 2019, said, “Blah, blah blah.” These offenses persisted without punishment for four years, permitting those in power to manipulate the business of the state in an effort to maintain that power. The problem is, there is only one avenue for punishment of political appointees under the Hatch Act: The president of the United States must impose it. And, in this case, the president of the United States was condoning, and possibly directing, the misconduct.