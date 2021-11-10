The typology finds that GOP voters are divided into four primary groups. The first two are pretty familiar to most activists and pundits. Faith and Flag Conservatives, about a quarter of GOP voters, are the party’s conservative, religious bedrock. They are staunchly Christian, believe in small government and individual liberty and view America as the greatest of all nations. Committed Conservatives, about a sixth of the party, are the party’s pro-business wing. They are the most highly educated and well-to-do group. They agree with Faith and Flag Conservatives on a host of issues but tend to be more moderate on social issues and less driven by religious belief and issues. Most Republicans in Congress probably fall into one of these two groups.