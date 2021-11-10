On Fox News and other conservative media, one personality after another rushed to his defense. Rittenhouse, said Jeanine Pirro, “is an innocent man, he’s looking to help, he’s all-American, and he’s trying to just make sure his town is safe.” This is a weird tick of Rittenhouse’s defenders, who repeatedly insist he was trying to secure “his town” or “his community” despite the fact that he does not live in Kenosha or even the state of Wisconsin. “You’ve got a little boy out there trying to protect his community,” Trump adviser Pam Bondi said in an appearance on “Hannity.”