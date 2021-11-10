She could have shown real leadership by making a pitch for educating children about our entire history. A party dedicated to truth cannot selectively edit the past. She need not indulge a party that seems determined to ignore the country’s ability to triumph over its faults. Unless one understands the original sin of slavery and the endurance of Jim Crow, it is hard to appreciate the heroism of civil rights leaders or the remarkable patriotism of the Tuskegee Airmen, who fought for “democracy” denied at home. Nor can one understand the magnitude of the achievements of some of Cheney’s own colleagues, past and present (e.g., the late John Lewis, Rep. James E. Clyburn).