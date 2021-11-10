Obligation. Duty. Sacrifice. That is what the life of Mr. Cleland was all about, but, as he would be quick to tell you, those words are not just about him. They define the countless men and women who over the ages have answered their country’s call to service. Mr. Cleland, 79, whose remarkable career included service as Georgia’s secretary of state for 14 years, leading the Veterans Administration and a term in the U.S. Senate, died Tuesday at his home in Georgia from congestive heart failure. There is a special poignancy that his death came just days before Nov. 11, when the country honors its veterans. Tributes poured in, including from President Biden who called Mr. Cleland “an American hero whose fearless service to our nation, and to the people of his beloved home state of Georgia, never wavered.”