Obligation. Duty. Sacrifice. That is what the life of Mr. Cleland was all about, but, as he would be quick to tell you, those words are not just about him. They define the countless men and women who over the ages have answered their country’s call to service. Mr. Cleland, 79, whose remarkable career included service as Georgia’s secretary of state for 14 years, leading the Veterans Administration and a term in the U.S. Senate, died Tuesday at his home in Georgia from congestive heart failure. There is a special poignancy that his death came just days before Nov. 11, when the country honors its veterans. Tributes poured in, including from President Biden who called Mr. Cleland “an American hero whose fearless service to our nation, and to the people of his beloved home state of Georgia, never wavered.”
More than anyone, Mr. Cleland knew that service and sacrifice don’t end on the battlefield or the date of discharge. As a triple amputee, he struggled with challenges, both visible and hidden. It took him 90 minutes each day to get dressed. “The little things you and I never think about, like buttons and ketchup packets,” former communications director Patricia Murphy wrote in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “were daily frustrations.” He used his experience to advocate for veterans and for people with disabilities.
And when he lost his Senate seat in 2002 — after Republicans disgracefully tried to impugn his patriotism with an ad juxtaposing his picture alongside images of Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein — his dormant case of post-traumatic stress disorder was triggered, sending him back to Walter Reed Army Medical Center where he had been treated nearly 40 years earlier after his loss of limbs. Compounding his PTSD was his torment over having voted for the Iraq War. He called it the worst vote he had ever cast and said it was motivated by his effort to keep his reelection bid politically viable.
Mr. Cleland said his recovery — through medication and counseling and spiritual help — was aided by being among veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Cleland’s regrets over voting for a war in which so many felt the obligation, heard the call of duty and sacrificed so much should serve as a lesson to leaders who vote for wars but don’t fight them. They should endeavor to assure that our country, despite its divisions, remains worthy of those who serve.