The facts don’t support Garland’s critics. Regarding the Jan. 6 investigation, we first have to recognize how much we don’t know about what is going on. It’s true that if senior Trump officials were already being subpoenaed to the grand jury, word of that most likely would have leaked. But there is a great deal of investigative and legal work that typically would not become public. When it comes to criminal investigations, the absence of public action does not mean the absence of any action at all.