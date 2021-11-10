Elie Mystal of the Nation accused Garland of “cowardice.” Journalist Steven Beschloss argued that if Garland can’t “step up” and pursue these cases, “then President Biden should find an attorney general who can.” Cable pundits have begun “indictment watch” clocks, counting the days that have passed without criminal charges. The hashtag #WhereIsMerrickGarland has been trending on Twitter.
The volume on these complaints is cranked way up — and it needs to stop.
One of the many hangovers from the Donald Trump years is that some now view the Justice Department criminal division as just another political wing of an administration. They want to see quick prosecutions that align with their beliefs or fit their timetables. But of course that’s not how the Justice Department is supposed to operate — as many of those attacking Garland used to recognize back when Trump and former attorney general William P. Barr were in charge.
The facts don’t support Garland’s critics. Regarding the Jan. 6 investigation, we first have to recognize how much we don’t know about what is going on. It’s true that if senior Trump officials were already being subpoenaed to the grand jury, word of that most likely would have leaked. But there is a great deal of investigative and legal work that typically would not become public. When it comes to criminal investigations, the absence of public action does not mean the absence of any action at all.
In a large criminal investigation, the classic approach is to make cases against lower-level players — the little fish — and use their cooperation to build cases against bigger fish. Well, hundreds of those who rioted at the Capitol are currently being prosecuted — an enormous undertaking. Some have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate.
If you were trying to build a case against higher-level riot organizers, this is exactly how you would proceed. Indeed, referring to the Jan. 6 investigation at his confirmation hearing, Garland pledged to do just that: “We begin with the people on the ground and we work our way up.” But now some look at Garland doing exactly what he said he would do, and inexplicably conclude he must have decided to let the big fish go free.
For a number of reasons, massive investigations such as this take a long time. When Enron collapsed in one of the largest corporate frauds in U.S. history, it was four years before the company’s leaders were ultimately brought to trial. And prosecutors did it by starting with the little fish and methodically working their way up the food chain.
Any prosecution of Trump or other organizers of the Jan. 6 events would confront complex legal issues involving the First Amendment, executive privilege and the potentially novel applications of various criminal statutes. There is a colossal amount of evidence to review. As a criminal matter, much of this is uncharted territory that requires proceeding with caution.
In the end, there may or may not be criminal cases to be made against senior government officials or others behind the events of Jan. 6. But making that determination was never going to be quick or easy. And, after all, what’s the rush? The potential defendants aren’t going anywhere. The Justice Department should take the time to do it right.
When it comes to Bannon, the complaints about delay are frankly ridiculous. The ink is barely dry on the referral from Congress, and the new U.S. attorney overseeing the case has been in office only a few days. Even when the evidence appears strong, you don’t rush out and indict a former White House official without taking a little time to get all your ducks in a row. Prosecutors will want to move expeditiously, of course, but it’s way too soon to accuse them of doing anything less.
It’s not surprising that after four years of Trump, trust in the Justice Department has eroded. And people are understandably frustrated over wanting to see those responsible for Jan. 6 held accountable.
But if we want Garland to succeed at restoring public confidence in the Justice Department, then commentators on the left need to pause, take a few deep breaths and let Garland do his job.