This may seem about as dumb as can be, but don’t worry — there’s even dumber. The “Evolved Apes” project enticed participants to purchase NFTs of, uh, cartoon monkeys wearing human clothes. The monkeys were supposed to “fight for survival,” but the game necessary for the realization of this vision never materialized, and the anonymous developer overseeing the promised kingdom vanished after siphoning off nearly $3 million of the enterprise’s funds. Now a bunch of people are left with, well, JPEGs of apes certified on the blockchain as unique originals. Or, really, they are left with links to JPEGs of apes certified on the blockchain as unique originals.