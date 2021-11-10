Sadly, that outcome is standard in Monell claims. Perhaps the most infamous example of this futility is the case of John Thompson, a Louisiana man wrongly convicted of two separate crimes, and nearly executed. In his Monell claim against Orleans Parish (La.), Thompson pointed out that District Attorney Harry Connick and his subordinates had been repeatedly rebuked for egregious misconduct by state and federal courts, including the Supreme Court itself. He showed how Connick provided no training about disclosing exculpatory evidence, and that the office had previously withheld exonerating evidence in convicting several other people later found to be innocent. Despite all this, in 2011 the Supreme Court overturned a $14 million jury verdict in Thompson’s favor.