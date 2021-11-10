The chances that he could succeed are increased by the normalization of his own corruption and that of those around him. You might remember how in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, some corporations announced that they would cease contributions to the Republicans who voted to overturn the election. But now that memories have begun to fade, some of those companies have resumed lining the pockets of the lieutenants in Trump’s war on democracy. With the 2022 midterms in sight, GOP lobbyists are confident [cq]that the corporate money will begin flowing in full force once again.