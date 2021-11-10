Many disagree with this viewpoint. President Biden’s vaccination requirement for businesses with more than 100 employees is the latest pandemic measure to face intense backlash, with states and businesses filing lawsuits to stop the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from implementing the rule.
I am troubled by the real possibility that the challenges to the federal rule could cause long-term harm to public health. Nevertheless, I still believe Biden must do everything in his power to increase vaccine uptake.
To help unpack this nuanced issue, I spoke with Scott Gottlieb, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. He raises three major concerns.
First, Gottlieb worries about further politicizing covid-19. “We will literally have governors running for president against this mandate,” he told me. “It’s not just a small number of Americans who oppose it — the 20 percent of Americans who are the holdouts and haven’t been vaccinated. It’s other people who got vaccinated but don’t like the idea that government forced them or is forcing others to do it.”
Second, he thinks that opposition to the coronavirus vaccine will engender distrust of other vaccines. “To the extent that we now have this political and cultural issue that people are fighting over, I worry that this will bleed into opposition to other vaccine mandates that we’ve long come to accept,” Gottlieb said. Most voters, he added, will not “parse the difference between a mandate on the coronavirus vaccine and a mandate on vaccines generally.”
Third, court battles could end up weakening long-standing vaccination requirements. “In order to accommodate workplace mandates, we are seeing a growing acceptance for exceptions that are being embraced by businesses as a relief valve to sidestep the covid-19 vaccine mandate,” Gottlieb said. “To me, that’s the most dangerous legacy. If courts and businesses start to move in the direction of recognizing broader exemptions to vaccine mandates, those loopholes will bleed right into things like childhood immunizations. We will end up having widened gaps that we’ve spent years trying to close.”
I found Gottlieb’s arguments sobering and compelling. But does that mean Biden should pull back the OSHA mandate, as Gottlieb favors? I don’t think so — not because I’m unconcerned about the consequences of further politicizing vaccination, but because I don’t think conceding will do any good.
Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University, agrees. “If Biden were to back down now, I don’t know that it would lower the political temperature,” he told me. “It might even inflame the issue and embolden the opposition.”
Indeed, the vitriol against vaccines didn’t begin with the OSHA announcement. As early as April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed an executive order that banned businesses from requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination. By June, at least a dozen other states had banned so-called vaccine passports — even though the Biden administration was firmly opposed to them and the White House wasn’t even requiring vaccines for its own events. And let’s not forget that much of the United States continues to oppose the most basic of protective measures — masks.
“Anything that public health officials have done, no matter how reasonable, has faced major pushback,” Gostin said. If they gave in each time, what precedent would that set for curbing future health crises?
Still, it’s prudent to heed Gottlieb’s words of caution and try to turn down the temperature in the vaccine debate. The Biden administration could reframe the OSHA rule not as a vaccination requirement, but as a testing and masking mandate. That’s already what it is, but OSHA can be more explicit in describing the rule as a requirement for employees to be tested and wear a mask — with an opt-out for those who are vaccinated.
People who favor such requirements can help by making their voices heard. Workers who want the assurance that those around them are vaccinated aren’t trying to make a political statement; they are trying to avoid breakthrough infections and bringing the coronavirus home to their families.
In the meantime, we need to brace ourselves for medium- and long-term consequences to public health. “There’s no question that public health has been deeply wounded,” Gostin said. “The public health community is really in trouble.” This is yet another tragic legacy of our country’s failed response to covid-19.