In “The Will to See: Dispatches from a World of Misery and Hope,” BHL (as he is commonly known) illustrates the despair and neglect he encountered throughout 2020 while reporting out a series of international dispatches for Paris Match. The 73-year-old provocateur brought along a small film crew to interview some of the world’s most ignored people: women raped and murdered by Boko Haram; Kurdish troops still fighting and dying in Syria; Ukrainian soldiers in the Donbass; refugees living in squalor on the Greek island of Lesbos; the orphaned children of Islamic State soldiers.