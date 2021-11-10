Joseph Uscinski, a University of Miami political science professor who specializes in conspiracy theories, explained the pattern to me this way: “Some people don’t like to lose, and they don’t have a good way of coming to grips with it. ... You could think of it in politics as in sports: the winning team rarely complains about the umpires and referees. There’s nothing to complain about when you win — you only have something to complain about if you lose.”