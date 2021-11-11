For those who have not experienced this firsthand, let me lay it out for you. You enter the cemetery, greeted by a gaudy tram under a small pavilion. A line has formed, and, provided you pay the price, you are allowed to join in the tour. The tram starts off, and you are given canned facts from a loudspeaker embedded in the tram. You pass directly next to graves of war heroes and America’s fallen, where you snap smiling pictures with your friends and family. Then, when all is said and done, and you’ve seen all that the guides deem important, you are brought back to the park and shoved off on your merry way, with a wallet that’s almost $20 lighter.