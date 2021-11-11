We think of our student-athletes’ education as the top priority it is, too, and don’t treat them like some revenue farm. Indeed, if any athlete would like a degree, we will find a student resembling them who attends a different university, and we will bribe that person to let the athlete attend classes at that university in their stead. Obviously we are not able to provide an education; we are just an institution designed to extract as much money as possible from eccentric billionaires and corporations.