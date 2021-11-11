So, on the one hand, we’re facing new disruptions to our supplies. But at the same time, we’re also experiencing higher demand for goods because wages are up, as well as — as well as people have money in the bank. And because of the strength of our economic recovery, American families have been able to buy more products.

And — but guess what? They’re not going out to dinner and lunch and going to the local bars because of covid. So what are they doing? They’re staying home, they’re ordering online, and they’re buying product.

Well, with more people with money buying product and less product to buy, what happens? ... Prices go up.