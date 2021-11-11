Part of the reason forecasts were off is the unexpected rise of the covid-19 delta variant. There was always going to be an adjustment period as the economy began reopening. The pandemic scrambled supply chains, cutting the availability of products such as the microchips that go into cars. While hiring and economic recovery proceed, delta is making it even harder for supply chains to keep up. There is another possible factor: stimulus from the American Rescue Plan, the debt-financed coronavirus aid bill that Congress passed in March, which sent most people $1,400 checks and pumped up other federal payments to Americans.