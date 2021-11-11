Three years ago, I joined the IRS workforce with the goal to improve the tax system for everyone. Within the past year, we made historic progress in multilingual outreach efforts and in underserved communities. We have the desire to do more, but such efforts are significantly diminished as we continue to face enormous resource, staffing and technology challenges. Likewise, limited resources and ever-expanding responsibilities have reduced our ability to enforce the tax laws against sophisticated taxpayers who dodge their obligations by using intricate financial arrangements reported on complex tax returns, often involving multitiered entities. Resource limitations make it difficult for us to identify and maintain meaningful audit coverage of high-income taxpayers, partnerships and large corporations, despite their outsize contribution to the tax gap. Indeed, audits of taxpayers with annual income over $1 million dropped by more than 60 percent in the past decade. The result of a diminished IRS means at least 15 percent of taxes owed to the government are uncollected each year.