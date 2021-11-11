Thoughtfully enacting these types of reforms is a painstaking and delicate process. My office has dozens of trained prosecutors who have spent years honing their craft. They’re guided by policies based on research and data and aimed at generating the best community safety outcomes. I’ve worked diligently with Fairfax stakeholders to build programs aimed at alleviating root causes of crime, such as mental health and substance abuse issues. We take this approach because my team understands that the justice system is most effective when it reflects the values of the local community and is run by local actors who are responsive to our community’s unique needs. Allowing individuals who aren’t trained in prosecution to invite an outside actor who isn’t familiar with — and is, in fact, antagonistic toward — Fairfax’s values to do the work community members elected someone else to do would reverse this delicate progress.