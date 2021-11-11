The migrants, who are mostly from the Middle East, were lured into thinking Belarus would provide a gateway to Europe. They have been given Belarusian visas and flown on Belarus’s state-owned airline to Minsk. They have been bused to the Belarusian border, along with their children and belongings, and in many cases pushed to cross it by Belarusian security forces, even though Poland and Lithuania have stepped up patrols and built fencing to stop the tide. A European Commission spokesperson said, accurately: “This is part of the inhuman and really gangster-style approach of the Lukashenko regime that he is lying to people, he is misusing people . . . and bringing them to Belarus under the false promise of having easy entry into the E.U.”