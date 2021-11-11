This brings us back to Manchin. He’s now doing what he’s been doing all along: Sending hints, sometimes more explicit and sometimes less so, that he won’t support the BBB because of some other concern he has that doesn’t actually have anything to do with the BBB. Before it was the deficit, and now it’s inflation. We should note that Manchin happily supports the latest defense spending bill without a peep about inflation, despite the fact that that bill is over four times the yearly size of the BBB and is entirely financed with debt.