But now, with new inflation data, the BBB is at risk of destruction. It may be possible that one eternally grumpy Democratic senator — Joe Manchin III of West Virginia — will use inflation as an excuse to kill the most important legislation of Biden’s term.
And it would be an excuse, not a justifiable response to what’s actually happening in the economy and the effect the legislation will have.
Let’s be clear: Inflation is a real problem, though if you looked at the sheer volume of headlines about it over the last week, you’d think it was running at 6000 percent rather than 6 percent. It’s a challenge, not a cataclysm; we’re not pushing wheelbarrows full of cash to the grocery store to buy a loaf of bread.
That’s not something the administration can say, because it would make them sound insensitive to people’s real worries and struggles. But right now the blanket media coverage of the issue makes everyone believe things are even worse than they are, as when CNN’s Wolf Blitzer describes genuinely high gas prices by visiting a Washington gas station whose prices are nearly a dollar higher than other stations just blocks away.
Next, the BBB will not, I repeat, not, have any significant effect on inflation.
The reasons inflation is happening now are not mysterious, and they all have their roots in the pandemic. Consumers shifted their spending from services to goods (fewer vacations and restaurant meals, more TVs and exercise equipment), and supply-chain issues have led to shortages that increased prices. Higher energy prices quickly filter down to the price of everything. And the American Rescue Plan, the enormous covid-19 relief bill that passed in March, likely contributed to increased demand.
But even economists who warned that the ARP could push inflation up — including Jason Furman and Larry Summers — are clear that the same is not true of the BBB. The ARP quite intentionally poured a large amount of money into people’s hands as quickly as possible, but the BBB isn’t deficit-financed and its spending is spread out over ten years. “I don't think that's an inflation problem,” Summers told CNN on Wednesday. “I think a lot of it is vitally-needed investments in the future of our country.”
This brings us back to Manchin. He’s now doing what he’s been doing all along: Sending hints, sometimes more explicit and sometimes less so, that he won’t support the BBB because of some other concern he has that doesn’t actually have anything to do with the BBB. Before it was the deficit, and now it’s inflation. We should note that Manchin happily supports the latest defense spending bill without a peep about inflation, despite the fact that that bill is over four times the yearly size of the BBB and is entirely financed with debt.
There’s little-to-no information on what Manchin tells Biden or Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) behind closed doors about his intentions. But what we can say is that he’s given us no reason to believe he actually cares about anything in the BBB bill, for all the help it would give to his constituents.
That’s not exactly the same as saying he’s willing to single-handedly kill it; he could grudgingly go along with it, after having insisted that its size be reduced again and again — every time getting his demands met by the president and his party’s leadership in Congress.
Manchin has played out a particular script with other pieces of Democratic legislation: He loudly objects to the initial proposal to show his constituents he isn’t one of those dastardly liberals, demands (and receives) changes to the bill to make it less generous and effective, and votes for it in the end.
That’s the happy ending Democrats still hope for. “Manchin is not going to be the guy who pulls the foundation out of the Biden first-year track record,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). But it isn’t easy to share Kaine’s optimism.
One thing’s for sure: Whether his objections make any logical sense or not, Manchin will continue to give Democrats heartburn, threatening to destroy Biden’s agenda at least once a week or so. We won’t know whether he’ll follow through until the moment he casts his vote.