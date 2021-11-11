There are some important differences. Salk’s original polio vaccine used an inactivated virus. Given imperfections in the inactivation process, it would occasionally cause polio itself. Vaccines for covid-19 are different; they don’t use the coronavirus, so it is physically impossible to get the disease from the shot. In that way, coronavirus vaccines are far safer. And the coronavirus vaccines have been rapidly given to more than 4 billion people around the world, including to tens of millions of children, with a safety profile that far exceeds those of the original polio vaccine. In fact, it is greater than any vaccine in our nation’s history.