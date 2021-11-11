Just last week, the Russian leader remarked that if Nord Stream 2 — the almost-complete gas pipeline between Russia and Germany that runs beneath the Baltic Sea — were operational tomorrow, he could increase the flow of gas to Europe “the day after tomorrow.” The truth is, Putin could turn up the spigot today if he chose. Putin doesn’t need his new pipeline to sell gas; he just wants it as another tool to control his neighbors, several of whom are NATO allies.