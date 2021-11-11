By definition, every member of a conspiracy is responsible for the crimes of others that were reasonably foreseeable. Former president Donald Trump and his White House cronies need not have had contact with, or even know the identities of, specific defendants to face legal risks; so long as they took action to further the violent uprising as a last resort to halting Congress from carrying out its certification of electoral college votes, they could be in jeopardy. Trump’s refusal to take action during the hours-long Capitol siege lends credence to the argument that he had expected, or even welcomed, the riot after his “Stop the Steal” rally and months of fomenting the “big lie” of a stolen election.