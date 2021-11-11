We agree that paying individual migrants $450,000 apiece — or nearly $1 million for a single mother and her child — would be a jaw-dropping sum. It far exceeds U.S. government payouts to other grievously wronged groups, including Japanese Americans interned during World War II, or African Americans with syphilis who were deceived and left untreated by government doctors in the Tuskegee Study, in the mid-20th century. Yet given that family separation ignited universal revulsion, who can be sure that contemporary jurors wouldn’t be so similarly disgusted that they might award a tidy sum of, say, $1 million to each traumatized migrant?