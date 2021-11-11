For the previous administration, there was no tension between these two approaches, because it did not believe in the liberal, rules-based international order. For Trump, the open trade system, America’s alliances and even the focus on human rights were all scams that allowed other countries to take advantage of the United States. He eagerly embraced a very different approach, in which Washington would narrowly pursue its own advantage, often itself breaking the rules and violating norms. Right-wing populists, from Trump to Russia’s Vladimir Putin to Hungary’s Viktor Orban to Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, all recognize that international institutions, rules and values are constraints on their ability to act as they wish, when they wish. They all seem to prefer a world of nationalism and protectionism. And if that means the unraveling of globalization, the open trade system, the European Union and even NATO, so much the better.