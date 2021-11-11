A narrow majority of my fellow Virginians disagreed, despite the obvious disparity in the candidates’ experience, qualifications and vision. But why?
The Nov. 2 election was a perfect political storm. Except for a handful of college towns and communities where the Democratic base has grown, Republicans from the top of the ticket down delivered stunning defeats in cities and counties where, until now, trends had pointed in a different direction.
The most obvious reason is what happens when messages are derailed.
When McAuliffe launched his campaign for a second term as governor, his message was simple: “Our Kids. Our Schools. Our Future.” But when he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” it created a path for an electorate already energized and organized against critical race theory and coronavirus-related school closures to catapult Youngkin towards victory.
And it didn’t help that suburban moms who had helped turn Virginia purple were already on edge. As their kids were being pushed to admit to “White privilege” and asked to pick pronouns, conversations about Virginia’s education culture turned into raging arguments. The progressive left pushed too far, too hard and too fast; so suburban moms swung to Youngkin.
Concerns over education were exacerbated when a Loudoun County student was arrested for sexual assault at a high school in October after being transferred from a different school where he had been arrested for rape the previous May. Allegations of a coverup and questions about how the Loudoun school system handled the case became widespread and fit the national media narrative that was spreading like wildfire.
In 2017, 60 percent of Loudoun County chose Gov. Ralph Northam (D). In 2020, President Biden won 63 percent of the votes. On Nov. 2, McAuliffe’s margin slipped to 55 percent. That drop was catastrophic for McAuliffe and vital for Youngkin.
An earlier statement had also made its mark. A segment of Virginia’s business community that had supported McAuliffe in 2013 opted to support Youngkin after McAuliffe said that he would sign legislation to eliminate Virginia’s Right to Work law if it ever made it to his desk. That may seem small to some, but it was not to a business community already stressed by coronavirus closures and an inability to find employees.
Calls in 2020 from the far left to “defund the police” led most law enforcement organizations to organize and come out for the Republican ticket in 2021. Falling on deaf ears was McAuliffe’s previous support for law enforcement and promises to do the same again.
Across the Potomac, Biden and congressional Democrats had been stuck in legislative gridlock for 10 months at precisely a time when voters were crying out for action on a range of concerns, only adding to the electorate’s distrust in a Democrat’s ability to govern.
Beyond that, all three Democratic candidates called Northern Virginia home. So, too, does Youngkin, but the Republican candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general hail from the Valley of Virginia and Hampton Roads, which brought geographic diversity to the ticket.
And even though Youngkin kept his distance on the issue, it didn’t hurt that Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears fiercely proclaimed her pro-gun stance and support for the Second Amendment or that Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares could lay claim to an immigrant son’s heritage and improve the Republican share of the Hispanic vote.
These are facts. And, as is true of any campaign post-mortem, they vary. Even so, they may not get to the heart of the matter.
It’s been said that voting may be as irrational as falling in love.
We may use fact and logic and policies and rhetoric and all the rest to justify otherwise irrationasl decisions. But at the end of the day, it always comes down to feelings.
No one will dispute that feelings about former president Donald Trump remain deeply divided. Yet despite McAuliffe’s best efforts to turn Youngkin into a clone of the former president, most Virginians didn’t buy it. Youngkin stayed away from Trump while trafficking in Trumpism all the way to election day.
But now it’s time for Republicans and Democrats to find common ground and govern. And it can’t happen soon enough.