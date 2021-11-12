Such a shift in attitudes would likely surprise policy elites. Today, the two-income family is the norm rather than the exception. The college-educated are likelier to say their job is a career than the non-college-educated, a statement that surely makes them less likely to understand people who think otherwise. That drive is partly why they are in the policymaking elite to begin with; one doesn’t get near the top without such traits. But that does not describe the majority of Americans, who tend to rate family or other pursuits as more important.