My parents and I fled the Soviet Union to escape a regime that, among many things, prevented one from making decisions as an individual. Yet the highly individual decision to choose medically assisted suicide is not widely available in the United States. It is almost as if we regard the very idea of death as shameful. We say “she passed” because we are afraid to say “she died,” as if uttering the word “death” will make it come for us. We want to soften the impact of the inevitable, and at the same time, we live with laws that prolong suffering leading to it.