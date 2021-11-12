This journey was far different from the one they took with me 32 years ago, when we traveled from Rome to the United States as Soviet refugees. At the time, my mom tried to convince me to eat hot bits of chicken from a foil container — a heavenly meal compared to the tins of cold meat we ate for months.
But these two flights crisscross with a meta-symmetry. One of them took us to a new life of freedom; the other took my mother to Switzerland, where she found the freedom to die with dignity at Dignitas.
My dad had spent months sending emails, filling out documents and requesting letters from physicians (some of whom refused to have anything to do with my parents after learning the reason) so that my mother would be granted an easy death. She would land in Zurich, and two days later, an attending physician would prepare a barbiturate mixture, which she must drink herself. She would fall asleep quickly, and her heart would stop beating half an hour later.
It would of course have saved them much pain if she was able to choose this option at home, in Chicago. My parents had lived scrupulously and saved for travel during retirement. This was not the kind of travel they had in mind.
The United States’ relationship with death is confusing. We invite it to schools with our lax gun laws. We ban abortions — bringing possible demise onto those that choose to have them illegally. We welcome death to hover for months, as terminal patients wither away in incomprehensible suffering, because medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill is not legal in most states. Furthermore, it is made inaccessible to those who are unable to afford its high cost.
My mom’s decision to leave life with the help of Dignitas was not immediate. Glioblastoma multiforme, a fancy name for a small monster of a tumor in the brain, caused her to have a stroke at the start of the pandemic. She lost most of her speech, use of her right hand and the ability to work in her profession as a piano teacher. In other words, she lost much of her quality of life.
For eight months, we thought the worst was behind us because the cancer cells that caused the stroke were missed during a biopsy. Meanwhile, the tumor grew. The next operation revealed the deadly diagnosis. My elegant, dignified and disciplined pianist mother couldn’t imagine losing more functions, one by one, after all she had already gone through. Every moment of her existence was filled with pain, so she decided to leave lightly.
My parents and I fled the Soviet Union to escape a regime that, among many things, prevented one from making decisions as an individual. Yet the highly individual decision to choose medically assisted suicide is not widely available in the United States. It is almost as if we regard the very idea of death as shameful. We say “she passed” because we are afraid to say “she died,” as if uttering the word “death” will make it come for us. We want to soften the impact of the inevitable, and at the same time, we live with laws that prolong suffering leading to it.
While this procedure is legal in 10 states and D.C., strict residency requirements make it impossible for patients residing in other states such as Illinois, where my parents lived for the past 32 years. Legalizing it nationwide and making it financially accessible would allow all terminally ill patients — not just those who can afford the financial burden of doing it abroad — to have control over the suffering at the end of their lives.
As my parents’ flight took off, I was at home watching Disney’s “Luca” on the couch with my children. The movie was fitting, since it is largely about courage. My parents have always been courageous. They were courageous when they left everything behind and traveled to a dream land where their Jewish daughter could become a concert pianist and professor. They were courageous when filling out the exhaustive, painful paperwork with the eerie name “Dignitas.” And they were courageous as they arrived at the small blue Swiss building where my mom fell asleep forever, listening to Chopin nocturnes, with my father holding her hand.
Taking this trip was the ultimate gift — the most selfless form of love that my father could give to my mother. But the tortuous process of getting there could have been avoided. This lack of choice is one of the many egregious ironies in our Land of the Free.