Most relevant to the current dispute, in the aftermath of that ruling, Congress enacted the Presidential Records Act, which referees how such disagreements should be handled. When Congress asks the National Archives for presidential records, it notifies both the sitting president and the former one. Either, or both, can assert the privilege. If the two presidents disagree — specifically, if the sitting president thinks the material should be handed over and the previous president wants it kept secret — the incumbent president prevails, unless a court orders otherwise.