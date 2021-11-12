Over the coming months, each new congressional redistricting map based on the 2020 Census will be scrutinized for what it portends about the midterm elections next year. With maps being redrawn to the advantage of one political party or the other, will Democrats be able to hold on to their gossamer-thin, eight-seat House majority? Dozens of states are yet to report in. That leaves plenty of agonizing to come about where the midterms are headed.