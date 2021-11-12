Last year, de Klerk said “the idea that apartheid was a crime against humanity was, and remains, an ‘agitprop’ project initiated by the Soviets and their ANC and communist allies to stigmatise white South Africans." The man credited with dismantling apartheid was, three decades later, diminishing its devastating impact on Black South Africans. The reaction was immediate and loud. Condemnation reverberated throughout the country. He was forced to apologize, but the damage had been done. It seems he had spoken his real truth and not the one he had performed for the world.