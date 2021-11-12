Obituary: F.W. de Klerk, South Africa’s last apartheid president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dies at 85
We cannot report on Frederik de Klerk’s demise without reckoning with his role in nearly sabotaging South Africa’s democratic project and derailing our path to inclusion. It may be hard to fathom that the man who freed Nelson Mandela and shared the Nobel Prize with him was simultaneously a tactical survivalist, a true son and later elder of right-wing Afrikaans Calvinism. Rather than detract from his complicated legacy, this invites us to reflect on the Damascus moment that saw him boldly unban South Africa’s liberation movements, release Mandela from 27 years of unjust imprisonment and begin negotiations that finally led to our current democratic dispensation, with all its flaws.
Apartheid’s rulers and beneficiaries accused de Klerk of betraying White people and handing the country over to the Black majority. For him, it was a small price to pay in exchange for the accolades of being an international statesman who answered when the winds of change beckoned.
De Klerk did not free Mandela because of an impulse for democracy, inclusion and non-racism. A strong proponent of apartheid — he preferred the euphemism “separate development” — he was also a pragmatic man who recognized the state was at war and could not endure international pressure and isolation anymore. For two decades before 1994, internal resistance grew, mandatory sanctions stifled the South African economy and the brutality of the White, racist regime toward Black citizens was reported on and televised. South Africa, virtually bankrupt and ungovernable, had entrenched its place as the pariah of the world.
Before making the inevitable but monumental announcement in 1990 to free Mandela and end apartheid, de Klerk is reported to have told one of his ministers, “We are the liquidators of this firm.” And shortly before leaving office to make way for a new democratic government led by Mandela, de Klerk, in an act of self-preservation, ordered the destruction of thousands of records, documentary evidence of state-sanctioned oppression, violence and injustice.
In the early 1990s, as state president and leader of the National Party, de Klerk was at the table, negotiating with Mandela and the African National Congress. But guns and bombs continued to blast through the night air in Black townships. Under de Klerk’s watch, the police armed militias, unleashing a civil war that was cynically framed as “Black on Black” violence. It was a divide-and-rule tactic that saw the White government align with a Zulu nationalist party, the Inkatha Freedom Party, as South Africa’s defense forces provided the group with funds and training. Their message was clear: “See, Black people are not ready to govern.”
Somehow, a fragile settlement was reached, and a democratic election wherein Black people could vote for the first time was held in 1994. A Government of National Unity, which included former oppressors and the oppressed, was established. Yet the only way to reach a semblance of normality was for this “new nation” to fully reckon with the gross human rights violations and atrocities committed during apartheid. Thus, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was born.
Much of its findings against de Klerk and his administration were blacked out after he approached the courts to challenge the final report. Nonetheless, the commission, led by Nobel laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, found “Mr. De Klerk morally accountable for concealing the truth from the country, when as executive head of government, he was under an obligation to disclose the truth known to him.”
Last year, de Klerk said “the idea that apartheid was a crime against humanity was, and remains, an ‘agitprop’ project initiated by the Soviets and their ANC and communist allies to stigmatise white South Africans." The man credited with dismantling apartheid was, three decades later, diminishing its devastating impact on Black South Africans. The reaction was immediate and loud. Condemnation reverberated throughout the country. He was forced to apologize, but the damage had been done. It seems he had spoken his real truth and not the one he had performed for the world.
In his final video message, released a few hours after his death, a frail de Klerk says “I, without qualification, apologize for the pain, hurt, indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to Black, Brown and Indians in South Africa.”
Words he wouldn’t utter before, flowing from his mouth with ease. Perhaps the certainty of death and mortality allows us all to reconsider many of our harmful positions. But de Klerk goes to his grave with many untold secrets, and without properly and honestly accounting to families whose loved ones were murdered by the party and government he served for decades.