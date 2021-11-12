On the other hand, Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) has encountered no such pushback after posting an anime video that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking the president. Mr. Gosar claimed, absurdly, that the video symbolized the debate over immigration policy. This is not a joke: A recent Public Religion Research Institute poll shows that 30 percent ofRepublicans believe that violence may be necessary to solve the nation’s problems. One of the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.), has described getting threatening messages since his vote. (Mr. Upton’s vote was a service to his constituents: His home state has some of the nation’s worst roads.)