What mutation will be next? Will a small subsection of well-funded right-wingers manage to convince voters that raising the minimum wage is a Chinese plot? That Democrats want to take away your milk? That the Scripps National Spelling Bee is anti-Christian? I’m trying to make up something absurd, but I’m afraid to check these fantasies against the Internet for fear they’re not nearly nutty enough. If you can make voters suspicious of voting itself, what can’t you do? Speaking of which, did you know Big Bird was brainwashing children?