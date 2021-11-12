Again, although Hawley’s not wrong about some of his observations, he’s rather late to the revelation. Liberal attempts to equalize the sexes in all aspects of life, from combat to childbearing, are decades-old now. Welcome to the front lines, Josh! Along with a handful of others, I began writing about these deeply concerning societal shifts in the 1980s and ’90s — spurred, in my case, because of having birthed a boy. Having until then been a gung-ho feminist myself, I was unpleasantly surprised by what I was seeing as a growing hostility toward my son and his kind simply because of his sex alone.